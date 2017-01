(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot during an attempted robbery, police say.

It happened on Eichorn Avenue near West 50th Street shortly after midnight Tuesday.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

Police say they are searching for at least two suspects.

No additional details were immediately available.

