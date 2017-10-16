Cleveland attorney demands apology from mayoral candidate Zack Reed amid police endorsement

Oct. 16, 2017: Attorney Subodh Chandra is asking for Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed to 'disavow, repudiate and reject' the endorsement he was given by the Cleveland police union. Reed is running to be the city's next mayor.

WKYC 12:23 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

