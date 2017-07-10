Cleveland authorities attempting to identify woman found dead in vacant lot

(Photo: Cuyahoga Co. Medical Examiner)

CLEVELAND - City of Cleveland authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the body of a woman who was found dead in a vacant lot last year.

The woman was found in a lot at 5605 Dibble Ave. on Oct. 17, 2016.

The state of the body when it was found suggested that the woman had been dead several weeks prior to her discovery. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, meaning the case is considered a homicide.

Officials also say the woman was missing several teeth, however her front teeth remained in tact. The woman's weight and eye color could not be determined.

The woman was estimated to have been in her 30s or 40s with long, dark hair. She was about 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6. She was found wearing gray boxer shorts and Dickies brand pajama bottoms. The clothing was size medium.

Examination also suggests the woman was likely pregnant at least once in her lifetime.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not been able to identify the woman, but DNA profile has been developed.

Officials encourage anyone with a missing relative to consider contacting the medical examiner. Anyone with information on the woman is asked to call the medical examiner at 216-721-5610.

© 2017 WKYC-TV