Cleveland authorities investigate homicide on city's east side

CLEVELAND - Cleveland authorities are investigating after a 27-year-old man died Thursday evening.

Officials said the victim was playing basketball with his two nephews at Gawron Park near East 136 Street and Harvard Avenue.

An argument began between a child at the park and the suspect, who is believed to be between 18 and 20 years old.

After the victim stepped in and intervened in the fight, authorities said the suspect then tried to engage the unnamed victim.

Officials said the victim refused to fight and walked away.

As the victim went to get some of his belongings from the playground, the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun.

Authorities said the suspect then shot the victim two times.

He then walked closer to the victim and shot him again.

Officials said the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene around 7:20 p.m.

If you have any information, contact investigators by calling 216-623-5464.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crimestoppers by texting TIP657 or calling 216-252-7463.

© 2017 WKYC-TV