Cleveland Auto Show 2017: Everything you need to know

(Photo by Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Get ready to rev up your engines!

The Cleveland Auto Show is back at the I-X Center with more than 1,000 vehicles and experiences to get your car-loving motor running.

From gazing at the gloriously costly wheels along Millionaire's Row to absorbing the bumps in Jeep's rugged obstacle course, there's a lot to soak in.

So before racing out to the event, fuel yourself with all the Cleveland Auto Show details you need to know.

But first... Set your DVR because WKYC is airing an Auto Show special at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

UNDER THE HOOD

The main nuts and bolts

Location: 1 I-X Center Drive in Cleveland

Dates: Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, March 5.

Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 5-10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tickets: Prices are $13 for adults, $11 for preteens (ages 7-12) and $11 for seniors (ages 62+). Children ages 6 and younger get in free. BUY TICKETS HERE.

Hero's Day: Free admission with valid ID for active and veteran military personnel, police, fire and other safety / security officials on Friday, Feb. 24.

Family Fun Day: Free admission for everybody ages 15 and younger: Monday, Feb. 27.

Parking: It's always free at the Cleveland Auto Show.

Phone: 216-265-7100 or 440-746-1500.

E-mail: info@clevelandautoshow.com.

Floor plan:

See photos from 2016's Cleveland Auto Show:

OFFICIAL VEHICLES

Meet the top dogs of the Auto Show

The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and the 2018 Equinox have been chosen as the official car and truck for the 2017 Cleveland Auto Show.

Ken Ganley, chairman of the annual event, says these vehicles are among the most popular in Chevrolet’s lineup.

The 2017 Cruze is Chevrolet’s best-selling car around the globe, with more than four million sold since 2008. Underneath the hood, a 1.4-liter turbo engine with direct injection puts you down the road from zero to 60 miles per hour in 7.7 seconds. A diesel power plant is expected this year as well.

For its part, the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is also one of the brand’s best-selling models, with sales of nearly two million units since the vehicle’s introduction. Expected in Northeast Ohio dealerships this quarter, the 2018 Equinox represents the third generation of this popular SUV.

In addition to the latest driver’s safety and connectivity technology, the new 2018 Equinox offers an expressive new design and three new engine choices -- including a new turbo diesel, a first for its segment. While it hasn’t been rated by the EPA as yet, the new turbo-diesel is expected to achieve 40 miles-per-gallon on the highway. Gas power plants include a 1.5-liter turbo and a 2.0-liter turbo, mated with GM’s new nine speed automatic gearbox.

BEHIND THE WHEEL

Ride-N-Drive the coolest cars

Want to take one of the cars for a spin yourself? You can do that again this year.

"There’s no better way to see if you like a vehicle than to take it out for a test drive,” Ganley says. "A good strategy is to shop the show floor, make a list of vehicles that you are interested in and then see if those vehicles are available at one of the Ride-N-Drive events."

Companies in the outdoor Ride-N-Drive options include:

Chevrolet

Ford

Kia

Mazda

Subaru

Toyota

Chrysler

Dodge

Fiat

There are some requirements, though, before participating. All drivers must produce a valid license, sign a waiver of liability and some may be required to complete a Breathalyzer test.

ROUGH TERRAIN

Cruise obstacles with the pros

Want to do some off road-stying driving? Camp Jeep and Ram Indoor Truck Track obstacle courses are back for another spin.

Both attractions are 24,000 square feet, allowing professional drivers to put Jeep and Ram vehicles through rougher terrain.

As a part of the ride, experienced drivers put Jeep vehicles like the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, Renegade Trailhawk, Cherokee Trailhawk and Wrangler Rubicon through obstacles that include a ground maneuverability stair climber, maneuverability moguls, extreme break-overs and a tunnel pass through. Then you’ll climb Camp Jeep Mountain, an 18-foot tall obstacle with 35-degree approach and departure angles. At the top, you’ll be able to look out over the entire Cleveland Auto Show!

When it comes to the Ram experience, passengers will get a feel for how the Ram 3500 diesel-powered truck hitches up to the 24-foot-tall Ram “Tow Power Tower” and lifts a weight to simulate towing an incredible 30,000-pounds. Then you can ride through a series of steel culverts that showcase ride handling capability and suspension options, and also traverse the iconic “Ram Mountain,” a 13-foot high, 30-foot long course element with 30-degree approach and departure angles.

THE CLASSICS

Oldies but goodies

Take a step back in time and feast your eyes on some of the coolest automobiles from yesteryear inside the Classic Car Competition.

All vehicles on display are 25 years or older, which is why organizers say it remains one of the Auto Show's most popular attractions.

In the end, there will be a $500 cash prize for Best of Show, as well as five $100 cash awards for runners up. New for 2017, there is an additional $100 “People’s Choice” award held on the Cleveland Auto Show’s Facebook page.

See photos of the classic cars from 2016's Cleveland Auto Show:

COSTLY CHROME

Drooling at Millionaire's Row

Roped off in a red carpet-worthy atmosphere sit a series of extremely expensive vehicles most of us will only ever dream of owning.

But it doesn't mean we can't stare...

Yep, the ever-popular Millionaire's Row display is back.

Among the vehicles included in the exhibit this year are:

Porsche Macan GTS

Aston Martin Vulcan

Rolls Royce Wraith Black Badge

McLaren 570s

Aston Martin DB11

The Aston Martin Vulcan is the most pricey vehicle every displayed at the Cleveland Auto Show worth an estimated $3.4 million. It's a track-only Hypercar that puts out more than 800 horsepower. It features a 7.0-liter V12 engine with a top speed of 205 mph.

“Most of the brands you see in Millionaire’s Row don’t participate in a lot of auto shows,” says Dan Ricci, general manager of Cleveland Motorsports. “You might see them in Paris or Geneva, and to a lesser extent in shows like New York or Los Angeles, but that’s about it.

The vehicles involved in this year's Millionaire's Row are collectively worth more than $5 million.

WIN WHEELS

How to get a free car

Are you in need of a new car, but not in the budget to buy one?

You could scratch those financial woes away by winning an Ohio-built 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier.

All you have to do is register at the vehicle giveaway booth any day of the Auto Show. Each day of the event, one finalist will be chosen and invited back on Sunday, March 5 when the Cruze will be given away.

The finalists will each be given a key -- but only one fits the ignition. Whomever holds the winning key will drive away with the brand new car.

All models in the Cruze lineup feature a 1.4-liter turbo engine as well as a roomy interior. Connected technology available in the lineup includes Android Auto and Apple Car Play as well as a 4G LTE and a built-in WiFi hotspot. Other standard features in the Cruze lineup include a standard rear-vision camera and StabiliTrak electronic stability control.

The Premier edition gets all those features as well as standard 17-inch wheels, an upgraded suspension, chrome exterior accents, ambient interior lighting, illuminated vanity mirrors, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, a larger 8-inch touchscreen and a nine speaker Bose audio system.

RACING WITH THE STARS

Celebrity meet-and-greet schedules

Once you're done wrapping your paws around the show's countless steering wheels, take a moment to shake hands with a local celebrity.

From sports icons to TV stars, there's a handful of people worth saying howdy to.

*NOTE: Appearances and autographs are not guaranteed.

Richard Jefferson of the Cleveland Cavaliers: Sunday, Feb. 26 from 4-5 p.m. He will be signing autographs at the Kia display.

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers: Sunday, Feb. 26 from 5-6:30 p.m. He will be signing autographs at the GMC display.

Kenny Lofton, Cleveland Indians alum: Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 6-8 p.m. He will be signing autographs at the Buick display. Please note, autographs will be limited to signing cards available on site.

Tommy Christmas and Chuck Kountz from Discovery Channel’s Fat N’ Furious: Thursday, March 2 from 5-9 p.m. They will be signing autographs between 5-6 p.m. at the Autotrader NASCAR spot before hanging out at the Classic Car Show concourse to “talk shop” until 9 p.m.

Gaylord Perry, Cleveland Indians alum: Saturday, March 4 from 1-3 p.m. He will be signing autographs at the Kia display.

CHECKERED FLAG

Other highlights to see before finishing your visit

There's so much more to see than just the lineup of cars.

Dodge has a "Challenger Challenge" simulator where you shift gears and feel the car respond as you race for the fastest time.

Honda's exhibit is bringing a high-tech twist to the Auto Show with a virtual reality driving test. Wearing a VR headset, you will be able to experience how the new 2017 Civic Si accelerates and stops on a highway in Arizona.

Come on down! Hyundai is hosting its own makeshift game show. The more questions answered correctly, the greater the prize.

Kids can enter the Auto Show's coloring contest by downloading this photo. One winner from each age group -- 6 and younger; ages 7-9; ages 10-12 -- will be given a signed Kevin Love jersey. All entries must be received by the last day of the Auto Show on March 5.

Jeep is offering a rock climbing challenge and a kid-sized Ride-N-Drive course.

Batman is even involved this year. Well, at least a LEGO version of his Batmobile is. The LEGO structure measures 17 feet long, nearly seven feet tall and nine feet wide. It took LEGO "Master Builders" 222 hours to design and 1,833 hours to build. It's made of 344,187 LEGO bricks and features 17 different colors. You can see this at Chevrolet's exhibit.

(Photo: Cleveland Auto Show)

---

Need more? Visit ClevelandAutoShow.com.

