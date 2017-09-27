Cleveland bank robbery suspect arrested after getting locked in vestibule

Cleveland police (Photo: WKYC-TV)

A woman who tried to rob a Cleveland bank Wednesday morning was arrested at the scene after getting locked inside the entrance vestibule.

Authorities say Vanita Pille, 36, entered the Charter One Citizen's Bank on St. Clair Ave. around 9 a.m. and handed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller complied with the demands, and Pille then attempted to flee the scene. However, she became trapped between the two locking doors up front, and was then ordered to the ground by police officers at the scene.

After bank employees unlocked the doors to let the officers in, Pille apparently attempted to push police away and stuffed some of the money into her pants. She was taken into custody shortly thereafter, and was also treated at the scene for scrapes on her face.

Officials say Pille was not armed with any sort of weapon. The exact amount of money she attempted to steal is still being determined.

© 2017 WKYC-TV