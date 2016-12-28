Cleveland Bishop Richard Lennon resigns for early retirement

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cleveland Bishop Richard Lennon, granting him early retirement status.

The Boston native has been the head of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland for more than 10 years.

"He sent a letter to Pope Francis in late November citing his ongoing health challenges as the reason for his decision to retire," according to a news release from the Diocese of Cleveland.

Bishop Lennon was ordained to the priesthood in May 1973.

He was hospitalized back in February after undergoing heart surgery.

The mandatory retirement age for bishops in the United States is 75.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis has appointed Reverend Daniel Edward Thomas as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland effective immediately. As Apostolic Administrator, Bishop Thomas was chosen to administer the affairs of the Diocese of Cleveland until such time a permanent appointment is made. He will continue serving his role as bishop of Toledo while overseeing the governance of the Diocese of Cleveland.

