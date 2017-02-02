WKYC
Close

Cleveland Cavaliers honor local NASA legends for Black History Month

Feb. 2, 2017: A special halftime tribute honored a pair of local African American trailblazers at Wednesday night's Cavs game as Black History Month began.

WKYC 9:03 AM. EST February 02, 2017

CLEVELAND -- A special halftime tribute honored a pair of local African American trailblazers at Wednesday night’s Cavs game as Black History Month began.

Those highlighted were:

  • Dr. Guy Bluford, the first African American in space.
  • The late Annie Easley, known as a NASA Hidden Figure who worked at the Glenn Research Center.

You can watch the full halftime honors in the player above.

(© 2017 WKYC)

WKYC

LeBron James says: Cleveland Cavaliers must continue sharing the basketball

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers utilize three-point shooting to beat Minnesota Timberwolves

WKYC

Future history makers of Cleveland

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories