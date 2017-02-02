Cleveland Cavaliers honor local NASA legends for Black History Month

CLEVELAND -- A special halftime tribute honored a pair of local African American trailblazers at Wednesday night’s Cavs game as Black History Month began.
Those highlighted were:
- Dr. Guy Bluford, the first African American in space.
- The late Annie Easley, known as a NASA Hidden Figure who worked at the Glenn Research Center.
