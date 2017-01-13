Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith posts first photo of newborn daughter Dakota

Photo courtesy of Instagram

Just a few days after announcing his daughter Dakota was born five months early, Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith took to Instagram to share a touching moment between two of his children.

The photo shows Dakota and her sister, Demi (MOBILE USERS: click here to view).

My loves... #KotaBear #SlimDem A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

Smith and his wife Jewel broke the news about Dakota's birth in an emotional video posted online last weekend (MOBILE USERS: click here to view).

