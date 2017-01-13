WKYC
Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith posts first photo of newborn daughter Dakota

WKYC 10:28 AM. EST January 13, 2017

Just a few days after announcing his daughter Dakota was born five months early, Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith took to Instagram to share a touching moment between two of his children.

The photo shows Dakota and her sister, Demi (MOBILE USERS: click here to view). 

 

My loves... #KotaBear #SlimDem

A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on

Smith and his wife Jewel broke the news about Dakota's birth in an emotional video posted online last weekend (MOBILE USERS: click here to view). 

