Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith posts first photo of newborn daughter Dakota

Just a few days after announcing his daughter Dakota was born five months early, Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith took to Instagram to share a touching moment between two of his children.
The photo shows Dakota and her sister, Demi (MOBILE USERS: click here to view).
Smith and his wife Jewel broke the news about Dakota's birth in an emotional video posted online last weekend (MOBILE USERS: click here to view).
.@TheRealJRSmith and his wife share difficult family news. pic.twitter.com/efNsDANUo8— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) January 7, 2017
