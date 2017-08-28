Cleveland Cavaliers pull out of Q renovation deal

The proposed multi-million dollar Q renovation project is dead.

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, on Monday, pulled out of the partnership, frustrated over delays and an Ohio Supreme Court decision to send it all to the voters.

Simply put, Gilbert's patience has run out.

The patience and tenacity has paid off for the group leading the opposition to the multi-million dollar Q renovation deal.

It's been eight months since the Cavs announced the Q transformation. The opposition led by Greater Cleveland Congregations was persistent and vocal in their push to stop it.

On Monday, 18 days after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled it has to go to a public vote that could be a year out, Gilbert announced, he's done.

A statement released Monday by the Cavs points out construction should have started right after the playoffs in June and now they are simply out of time.

Cleveland City council president Kevin Kelley was a staunch proponent of the deal.

'We are at a loss here. There is no upside to this," said Kelley Monday night.

Kelley was the one GCC was so frustrated with over not accepting signatures collected by the congregations to bring the issue to a vote.

Kelley pointing out what Gilbert did, that this all but guarantees a lost opportunity to bid for the NBA All Star game.

"We're not going to have an all star game in 2020. That's 100 million dollars in economic impact lost. It's 1000 construction jobs scheduled to start in September, lost," said Kelley.

Greater Cleveland Congregations responded with a statement saying it "It makes no apologies for standing up for our most vulnerable residents in our most distressed communities who feel like second class citizens in their own city,"

Kelley convinced, as is Mayor Frank Jackson and Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, that it's those very neighborhoods who will pay.

"This is money we use for paying police officers, neighborhood parks, fire fighters, for street repair. We're the ones left to deal with a very real problem," said Kelley.

Gilbert's lease on the arena is set to expire in 2027. Which means he could move or sell the team if he doesn't get a new arena.

Still, a spokesperson for the CAVS says Gilbert's commitment to Cleveland is still strong.



