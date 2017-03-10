Cleveland Central Catholic student named Boys & Girls Clubs' Youth of the Year

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Central Catholic High School senior Miryne Thomas was named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland's Youth of the Year Friday.

Thomas has been a member of the King Kennedy Club for 11 years, serving as president of the Keystone Club leadership group and mentoring younger members. He's also an honor student and starter on the varsity basketball team, and volunteers at a local homeless shelter.

Thomas' nomination as Youth of the Year earns him a $5,000 college scholarship from Cleveland Indians Charities. He plans to attend University of Maryland-Eastern Shore in the fall.

Cleveland Indians CEO Paul Dolan was also honored Friday as the Youth Champion of the Year. The event was emceed by WKYC's Sara Shookman.

