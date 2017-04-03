'Cleveland Chain Reaction' project aims to invest in city's neighborhoods

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - If you've been missing Cleveland Hustles (you know, the CNBC reality show depicting the journey a handful of businesses took to set up shop in Gordon Square) since the LeBron James-produced product wrapped late last year, you're in luck.

The economic development project dubbed 'The Cleveland Chain Reaction' will now be following the same path.

Five local business leaders will each invest a minimum of $130,000 to help develop a business in local Cleveland neighborhoods, according to a release from the Greater Cleveland Partnership and Cleveland Neighborhood Progress.

The targeted areas include Slavic Village, St. Clear Superior-St. Clair, North Shore Collinwood, and Clark Fulton/La Villa Hispania.

Investors include Fred Geis, owner of Hemingway Development, Andrew Jackson, owner of Elson’s International, Lillian Kuri, representing the Cleveland Foundation, Justin Miller, owner of CleanLife Energy and Claudia Young, owner of Velvet Tango Room & Citizen Pie, the release said.

The project is currently accepting applications businesses owners who may be interested.

Find out more information by visiting its website.

