Cleveland City Council approves spending plan, $5 million for condemned house demolitions

CLEVELAND - Monday night, Cleveland City Council approved a $607 million dollar spending plan for the city's 2017 operating budget.

As WKYC Channel 3's Hilary Golston reported last week, among the $8 million dollars worth of additions to the budget after two weeks of hearings last month, will be $5 million dollars for condemned house demolitions.

There is also an additional $1 million for homeowners to get emergency help for repairing their homes.

Tearing down abandoned buildings has become more of a priority since the death of Alianna DeFreeze. The 14-year-old was found dead inside an abandoned home on the city's east side in January.

Cleveland's budget must be certified to the Cuyahoga County auditor by April 1.

