WKYC
Close

Cleveland City Council approves spending plan, $5 million for condemned house demolitions

WKYC 10:54 PM. EDT March 27, 2017

CLEVELAND - Monday night, Cleveland City Council approved a $607 million dollar spending plan for the city's 2017 operating budget. 

As WKYC Channel 3's Hilary Golston reported last week, among the $8 million dollars worth of additions to the budget after two weeks of hearings last month, will be $5 million dollars for condemned house demolitions. 

There is also an additional $1 million for homeowners to get emergency help for repairing their homes.

Tearing down abandoned buildings has become more of a priority since the death of Alianna DeFreeze. The 14-year-old was found dead inside an abandoned home on the city's east side in January. 

Cleveland's budget must be certified to the Cuyahoga County auditor by April 1. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

$5 million in budget to tear down abandoned Cleveland homes

WKYC

Mayor Jackson's plan for spending income tax increase

WKYC

Alianna DeFreeze's father wants money from Q to bolster neighborhoods

WKYC

Christopher Whitaker arraigned in Defreeze murder; $3M bond set

WKYC

Cleveland Police confirm body found on Fuller Avenue is Alianna DeFreeze

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories