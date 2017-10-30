Cleveland City Council approves zoning legislation for medical marijuana

(Getty Images) (Photo: WXIA)

CLEVELAND - At their meeting on Monday, Cleveland City Council adopted zoning legislation that will clear the way for state-licensed medical marijuana cultivators, processors, retail dispensaries, and testing laboratories to operate in certain zones in the city.

The legislation reflects the restrictions that the state has established prohibiting operations within 500 feet of schools, parks, churches, and libraries.

Other provisions that the state of Ohio has established include authorizing the municipality to regulate the processing and sale of the medical drug. The state will allow 24 growers and up to 40 processors to make marijuana oils, patches, topical lotions, capsules, and edibles.

Cuyahoga County (along with Franklin and Hamilton) can have up to five dispensaries.

© 2017 WKYC-TV