WKYC
Close

Cleveland City Council approves zoning legislation for medical marijuana

WKYC 10:26 PM. EDT October 30, 2017

CLEVELAND - At their meeting on Monday, Cleveland City Council adopted zoning legislation that will clear the way for state-licensed medical marijuana cultivators, processors, retail dispensaries, and testing laboratories to operate in certain zones in the city. 

The legislation reflects the restrictions that the state has established prohibiting operations within 500 feet of schools, parks, churches, and libraries. 

Other provisions that the state of Ohio has established include authorizing the municipality to regulate the processing and sale of the medical drug. The state will allow 24 growers and up to 40 processors to make marijuana oils, patches, topical lotions, capsules, and edibles. 

Cuyahoga County (along with Franklin and Hamilton) can have up to five dispensaries. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Large marijuana growth site shut down at Portage County home

WKYC

Major roadblock to medical marijuana in Ohio solved? College steps up to test cannabis

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories