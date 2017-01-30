Cleveland City Council opposes Trump's immigration ban

Councilman Michael Polensek speaks out against the resolution objecting to President Trump's immigration order. (Photo: Chris Kunz, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland City Council took a vote Monday night, to take a stand.

Council members are officially on the record as opposing President Trump's immigration ban, calling it "illegal and un-American".

Hamed Eksiri of Wooster was there to watch and listen, with a story of his own.

He told WKYC Channel 3 News he’s been in the United States (lived in 3 of them as a matter of fact) from Iran since 2009 on a visa.

He said he’s weeks away from a green card.

He is a Northeast Ohio scientist who works to make cars safer and green.

His wife, Fateme, is a research scientist with a PHD in transportation and logistics.

"We are really, I think, good people of this country," said Eksiri.

Eksiri went back to visit Iran in December and came back early, before the inauguration, afraid of the “Trump campaign trail anti-Muslim rhetoric”.

It turns out he wouldn't be in Cleveland now if didn't he come back early.

"Yeah. Yeah. And my wife and I have a 10 month old daughter, Bahar, born here in Akron Ohio. This is a really serious case for us," said Eksiri.

The Eksiri family (Photo: Submitted)

On Monday night he saw Cleveland City councilmen stand up one after another to officially snub President Trump’s ban on immigrants.

"It basically violates the principals of our U.S. Constitution,” said one of the sponsors, Councilman Matt Zone of Ward 15.

Ward 3’s Kerry McCormack concurred saying, “This is a direct attack against the city of Cleveland and its ability to welcome people of all backgrounds.”

Councilman Mike Polensek, of Ward 8, was the lone dissenting vote.

"I’m never going to support this! I'm not going to violate the law as a member of this body. We have a problem here in America! Our borders are wide open!" said Polensek.

"I came after college. I built everything up here in the U.S., always abiding the law. We are legal residents, good citizens, and now I'm treated like this," said Eksiri.

He’s a victim on both sides he says.

The executive order meant to keep out the same people who are threats to Eksiri and his family in Iran.

"These people, ISIS, are killing the people of my faith more than anyone else! Shiite Muslims are killed more than anyone else,” says Eksiri. "I never felt discrimination here until now”.

ALSO: Akron took a similar stance against the President's executive order during their council meeting on Monday. A tweet from the city's director of planning and urban development announced the following:

Akron City Council, with support from Mayor Horrigan, unanimously passed a resolution tonight opposing President Trump's refugee policy. — Jason Segedy (@thestile1972) January 31, 2017

Also on Monday, Mayor John Cranley proudly announced Cincinnati as a so-called "sanctuary city." It means Cincinnati will not enforce federal immigration laws against people who are there illegally, something the city already has been doing.

