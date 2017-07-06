Cleveland city vehicle falls into sinkhole

(Photo: Hilary Golston/Mark Smilor, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland city water vehicle has fallen into a giant sinkhole on East 127th Street between Locke Avenue and Cornado Avenue.

Cleveland Water was in the area responding to a possible water main leak. When the investigator arrived, he exited his van and was searching for the leak when the street started to collapse. The investigator was not in the van when it fell into the sinkhole and is unharmed.

While crews work to pull the van out of the sinkhole, water service is expected to be restored in the area by early Friday morning, if not sooner. The street is currently closed to traffic until further notice.

WKYC Channel 3's Hilary Golston is at the scene and posted the following on Twitter:

The van is now out of the sinkhole on Cleveland's east-side. No boil advisories are in place. Friday AM the water should be back. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/kSV4lxGwIp — Hilary Golston (@hilarygolston) July 6, 2017

Several people say they are without water on the street. Have spoken with water dept. they are waiting to give us details. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/EAOiMWEXdR — Hilary Golston (@hilarygolston) July 6, 2017

Hilary also filed this report on WKYC's Facebook Live:

