Cleveland Clinic doctor sues Trump after being forced to leave U.S.

A Cleveland Clinic doctor is suing President Trump after being forced to leave the United States due to the new immigration executive order.

Dr. Suha Abushamma was traveling to Saudi Arabia last week, but is a citizen of Sudan, one of the seven countries listed on Trump's order of a 90-day travel ban. She was on her way back to Cleveland on Saturday when she was detained in New York.

In her lawsuit, Abushamma, 26, says she was forced to wait nine hours at New York's JFK Airport and was offered nothing to eat. She claims she was misled by U.S. Customs officials and coerced into signing documents that invalidated her visa and forced her to return to Saudi Arabia.

She was apparently told to 'leave voluntarily or by force.'

Abushamma, who is also suing the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security, wants her work visa reinstated so she can return to the United States.

