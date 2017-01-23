Cleveland Clinic receives donation from Celebrity Apprentice contestant

(Photo: bluffton.edu)

Some great news, for a Cleveland Clinic hospital.

The hospital received a huge donation, from a contestant on NBC's Celebrity Apprentice

Motley Crue's, Vince Neil won the challenge last week and was able to donate $769,000 to his favorite charity.

He said he made the donation in honor of a good friend who recently passed away due to a brain disorder called multiple system atrophy.

The director of the Clinic's Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health says, the much-needed donation, will help fund research.

Doctors say they also hope this promotes awareness, for multiple system atrophy or M-S-A.

