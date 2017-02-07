Cleveland Clinic to give update on doctor banned from U.S. under Trump's immigration order

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Clinic officials plan to provide an update on the doctor who was banned from the U.S. under President Trump's executive order on immigration.

WKYC plans to stream the update live here and on Facebook around 1 p.m. (MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch.)

Last month, Dr. Suha Abushamma was refused entry into the U.S. under Trump's temporary ban, barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries. Abushamma is Sudanese.

Abushamma has been a Cleveland Clinic employee on a work visa since July. The Associated Press reports that she had been on a trip to Saudi Arabia and was detained in New York City before she was sent back to the Middle East.

