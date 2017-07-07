Cleveland Commissioner of Water offers update on sinkhole that swallowed van

(Photo: Hilary Golston/Mark Smilor, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Commissioner of Water Alex Margevicius offered an update this afternoon on the sinkhole that swallowed a city van Thursday afternoon.

The Cleveland Division of Water had been called to East 127th St. between Locke and Cornado Aves. Thursday due to a possible water main leak. After an investigator arrived and began his work, the ground collapsed, sending his van falling into the sinkhole.

The investigator was unharmed and the van has been retrieved. Water service was later restored to the area early Friday morning.

According to Margevicius, a sewer roughly 12 feet underneath the ground still needs to be repaired, likely keeping the road closed into next week. He also said it's the first time this water main, built in 1913, has ever been recorded as breaking.

"In May of 2016," Margevicius said, "we were actually proactively on this street looking for leaks, and had no indication or determination that there was any problem at that time."

Margevicius added the "root cause" of the incident is still under ingestigation.

