WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 47 closing alerts
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Cleveland dispatcher's response to balcony fall under review

Associated Press and WKYC , WKYC 8:55 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland police are reviewing whether a dispatcher properly handled communications to send an ambulance after a woman fell headfirst from a bar's second-story balcony on St. Patrick's Day and was critically hurt.

Cleveland.com reports the situation was more serious than a police dispatcher implied in comments to an emergency medical service dispatcher.

The police dispatcher said the woman was unconscious and breathing but had a bloody nose. When EMS asked what happened, the dispatcher said with a laugh that it was probably too much St. Patrick's Day drinking.

The second dispatcher said an ambulance would be sent right away.

A different dispatch later said police were requesting a quickened response and the woman was bleeding from her head.

They city hasn't released the 911 calls initially reporting the incident.

© 2017 Associated Press

WKYC

Local bar owner calls for tougher restrictions after woman falls from balcony

WKYC

Woman who fell from Spirits balcony critical; bar closed for violations

WKYC

20-year-old woman in critical condition after falling off balcony at downtown Cleveland bar

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories