Cleveland Division of Fire receives 100 tactical vests

Cleveland Chief of Fire Angelo Calvillo announces the addition of 100 new Tactical Ballistic vests. (Photo: City of Cleveland/Facebook)

CLEVELAND - Firefighters in the city of Cleveland will have extra protection moving forward.

On Friday, the Cleveland Division of Fire announced the addition of 100 Tactical Ballistic vests.

“The addition of the Tactical Ballistic vests is just one more tool that provides a higher level of safety for our firefighters,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson.

“In the world we now live these vests give our firefighters the extra layer of protection they need as first responders,” said Safety Director Michael McGrath.

The city's Division of Fire first utilized the vests during the Republican National Convention last summer. 100 were issued for the event.

The vests offer the same kind of protection as the ones used by Cleveland Police officers.

