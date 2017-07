(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- A family is safe after escaping their home, which caught fire overnight.

It happened in the 3700 block of W. 14th Street.

Fire officials say the family was able to safely flee the residence even though the smoke detectors didn’t work.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, which sparked in the back of the house.

