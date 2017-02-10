Suspects wanted in 9 unsolved Cleveland-area bank robberies

(Crime happened Feb. 9 at 11:39 a.m. at US Bank at 13127 Shaker Blvd.)

CLEVELAND - Authorities are asking for the public's help in solving nine unsolved bank robberies that struck the Cleveland area in the last few weeks.

Investigators issued the following list of locations where the robberies took place between Jan. 9 and Feb. 9:

Jan. 9, 2017 – US Bank, Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights (armed)

Jan. 12, 2017 – Citizens Bank, Lakeshore Blvd, Euclid (pepper spray)

Jan. 21, 2017 – PNC, South Moreland Blvd, Cleveland (armed)

Jan. 20, 2017 – Ohio Savings Bank, West 25th,, Cleveland (threatened weapon)

Jan. 30, 2017 – Huntington Bank, Turney Road, Garfield Heights

Feb. 6, 2017 – US Bank, Broadway, Bedford (note threatening weapon)

Feb. 8, 2017 – Brinks Armored Car, Harvard Ave, Cleveland (armed)

Feb. 8, 2017 – US Bank, Turney Road, Garfield Heights

Feb. 9, 2017 – US Bank, Shaker Blvd, Cleveland

The FBI believes that the robberies that took place on Jan. 9 and 21 were committed by the same group of individuals and the robberies on Feb. 6, 8 and 9 were committed by the same person.

There is a reward available for valuable information that will lead to solving these bank robberies.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400, CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463, or your respective police department.

