Cleveland FD offers smoke detector batteries

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Fire Department is helping remind residents of Daylight Saving Time which arrives at 2 a.m. Sunday morning and that it’s a good idea to change smoke detector batteries in your home as you adjust your clocks.

Local fire stations in Cleveland offered a limited supply of smoke detector batteries, available with a maximum of two people per household. People were able to stop by fire houses in the area on Saturday until 5 p.m., or until supplies ran out.



Local fire station Number 10 held a demonstration at 2 p.m. on Saturday that showed how to replace batteries and check smoke detectors in an efficient and effective way while showing different types of batteries and how they have diverse results in the long-run while in your smoke alarm.



Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s office says working smoke alarms cut the risk of injuries and fatalities related to residential fires and although smoke alarms are in a large percentage of Cleveland homes, nearly one third of them do not work because of worn or missing batteries.



Cleveland Fire’s Public Education Office is advising residents to check that smoke alarms work property, practice an emergency escape route while planning two ways out of each room in your home and designate a common meeting place outside of your home in case of a fire.



Officials say those with 10-year old smoke alarms should test their batteries out, but should not attempt to change the battery due to safety concerns. If the battery is not working, smoke detectors should be properly thrown away and replaced.





