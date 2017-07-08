Cleveland-filmed ‘American Ninja Warrior' episode airs Monday

(Photo: NBC)

CLEVELAND -- Get ready, Cleveland.

American Ninja Warrior’s qualifying rounds that were filmed in Cleveland’s Public Square will air Monday night on Channel 3 at 8 p.m.

A teaser for the episode boasts “Four fantastic females have one mission to make Ninja history.”

It was the first time American Ninja Warrior has ever brought the production to Ohio.

22-year-old Michael Nowoslawski, who WKYC surprised with an invitation to compete on American Ninja Warrior, will be featured in the episode.

Filming took place for two days in early May.

