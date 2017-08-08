Cleveland Finals of 'American Ninja Warrior' to air August 14 on WKYC

After dark Tuesday night at American Ninja Warrior (Photo: Kierra Cotton)

The finals for the American Ninja Warrior competition that was filmed in Cleveland's Public Square will air Monday, Aug. 14, at 8 p.m. on WKYC, and we're helping out with the celebration.

In partnership with WKYC and Q104, the Greater Cleveland Film Commission will host an American Ninja Warrior watch party Monday night at The Corner Alley on Euclid Ave. from 7-11 p.m. The event is free and open to all, and fans will have the opportunity to meet local "ninjas" who took part in the event.

In addition, Q104's Jeremiah Widmer and Jeff Kurkjian will serve as masters of ceremonies, and there will be plenty of giveaways for all guests. A portion of the night's food sales will also go to the Greater Cleveland Film Commision, which helped get the show to Cleveland.

American Ninja Warrior taped the Cleveland episodes back in May, with the city's qualifying rounds airing on July 10. Hundreds of fans showed up in Public Square to cheer on the competitors.

© 2017 WKYC-TV