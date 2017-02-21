Cleveland firefighter carjacked on west side

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- A Cleveland firefighter was the victim of a carjacking late Monday night on the city’s west side.

The Cleveland firefighter’s union posted news of the crime on Twitter.

The vehicle involved is a gold 2012 Ford Escape with Ohio plate GYT4016.

Anybody with information is asked to call Cleveland Police.

