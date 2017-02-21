Cleveland firefighter carjacked on west side

CLEVELAND -- A Cleveland firefighter was the victim of a carjacking late Monday night on the city’s west side.
The Cleveland firefighter’s union posted news of the crime on Twitter.
The vehicle involved is a gold 2012 Ford Escape with Ohio plate GYT4016.
Anybody with information is asked to call Cleveland Police.
Cleveland firefighter CAR JACKED on Cleveland's westside. Gold-2012 Ford Escape. Oh plate GYT4016.— CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) February 21, 2017
Contact Cleveland Police if seen
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs