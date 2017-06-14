Cleveland Flats water taxi free for the rest of summer

(Photo: Cleveland Metroparks)

CLEVELAND - The water taxi that carries passengers across the river from the east and west banks of the Flats will be free of charge for the rest of the summer.

The free fares are a result of generosity from local steelmaker ArcelorMittal Cleveland, according to Cleveland Metroparks.

The water taxi can carry 17 passengers and four bikes at one time.

Weather permitting, the taxi schedule is as follows:

Friday - 4 - 9 p.m.

Saturday - 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

