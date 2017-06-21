Cleveland Heights football recruit wears 'I hope I don't get killed for being black' shirt

Four-star defensive end recruit Tyreke Smith has offers from numerous elite programs across the country.

Though he has yet to commit to a school, Smith is already using his status to advocate social change.

The Cleveland Heights star recently wore a shirt that said, "I hope I don't get killed for being black today" while at an Ohio State Buckeyes minicamp.

Smith is a top recruit from the class of 2018. According to USA Today, he's the No. 4 weakside defensive end in his class across the country.

USA Today says Smith's older brother, Malik, made the shirt.

“I decided to wear the shirt because I wanted to bring attention to the epidemic of blacks being killed at an alarming rate,” Smith told ElevenWarriors. “What we would like to do is have people talk about these issues to reduce the murder rate of African-Americans.”

Response to the shirt has been mixed, as one might expect. While some on social media have told Smith to "stick to sports," others have encouraged him to continue to be vocal while in the spotlight.

