Cleveland Hopkins Airport adds Iceland airline with connecting flights to Europe

Cleveland Hopkins Airport will soon be getting service to Europe, with foreign-operated Icelandair to begin service in and out of the city in May of 2018.

The airline will offer four nonstop flights a week to the small country of less that 400,000 people. From the hub in Keflavik, Iceland, passengers will be able to catch connecting flights to dozens of European destinations.

“Cleveland is the perfect destination for our route network. We are happy to be the first carrier to provide service to Europe in 8 years," Icelandair CEO Birkir Holm Gudnason said. "This addition also strengthens our route network and bridges Europe and Cleveland together by providing direct service to Iceland in addition to quick and convenient connections to 30 destinations in Europe."

