Cleveland Hopkins airport director back to work after clearing out office

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Director Robert Kennedy packed up his office belongings and caught an Uber home last Thursday, but returned to work Monday morning, sources confirm to WKYC.

An airport source tells WKYC's Tom Meyer that Kennedy removed family photos and personal belongings from his office and took an Uber home, leaving his city-owned car at the airport.

A source tells WKYC Mayor Frank Jackson was livid and ordered Kennedy to return to work Monday. Kennedy returned, though his office remained vacant of personal belongings.

