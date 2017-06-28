Cleveland Hopkins International Airport renames security checkpoints

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Travelers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will soon notice new security checkpoint names.

Airport officials announced Wednesday the "A," "B," and "C" checkpoints will become the north, central, and south checkpoints.

"In an effort to improve wayfinding for passengers departing from CLE, they will be directed to TSA checkpoints by their location within the terminal, removing the concept that departing passengers must utilize the checkpoint with the same designation as the airline’s flight departure gate," officials wrote in the release.

