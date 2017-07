(Photo: Shane Snider, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two people pulled from an early morning house fire has died.

It happened Monday at a home on E. 49th Street around midnight.

Authorities say there were no smoke detectors in the home.

No additional details are immediately available.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it is released.

