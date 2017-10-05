Cleveland Indians history, then and now

As the Cleveland Indians go for it all this year, we decided to take a look at what it was like, the last time the Indians were able to win a championship.

The year is 1948, we’re talking 69 years ago.

That’s the last time your Cleveland Indians pulled of a world Series win.

They were lead by ace pitcher Bob Feller, arguably the best in his generation. His teammates include the likes of Sacthel Paige and Larry Doby.

The team played on the lakefront at Cleveland Municipal stadium. Considered state of the Art at the time.

That site Now the home to FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland’s tallest building, Terminal Tower by a longshot, surrounded by a steel industry that bested any other city.

That’s a time when Cleveland was the sixth most populous city in the U.S.

Fast forward to 2017 our city is now 51st in the country in terms of population, many Clevelanders heading to the suburbs.

But Cleveland is making attempts to turn things around and end the decline -- new development in downtown Cleveland and an attempt to bring in millennials with attractive downtown living spaces.

People are starting to pay attention. That’s how we won the RNC, and mentally, the Cavs championship in 2016 was a major boost.

If nothing else, winning sports teams means happy fans and 69 years is long enough for a city yearning for another World Champion Indians team.

And let’s be honest, it’s about time we’re able to take a picture like this in color.

