Cleveland is a 'model city' in literary movement

SLAVIC VILLAGE - The creator and executive director of Little Free Library, Todd Bol, praised Cleveland as a “model city in many ways, that others around the world shall follow."

While visiting Cleveland, Bol helped dedicate the newest Little Free Library at the Cleveland Botanical Garden Slavic Village Garden on Fleet Avenue.

Bol also launched a new program in Cleveland, a Mobile Little Free Library that could be on buses and brought into classrooms.

Little Free Library is a book exchange program that has spread across the globe. Individuals and organizations create small wooden boxes with books to share with their community. In the beginning of 2017, Slavic Village was named the first Little Free Library Neighborhood in the country. The entire community has worked to create reading events and increase children’s accessibility to books through a program called Slavic Village Reads. Slavic Village Reads is sponsored by Third Federal and WKYC.

