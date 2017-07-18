Cleveland Judge Jean Murrell Capers dies at 104

(Photo: The Cleveland Memory Project)

CLEVELAND - Judge Jean Murrell Capers, who served on the Cleveland Municipal Court for nine years, has died at the age of 104.

John J. Russo, the court's current presiding judge, announced her death via a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"On behalf of our Court, we are saddened by the loss of Judge Jean Murrell Capers, but we are honored to have been her colleagues," Russo said. "She was a pioneer and an inspiration, and Judge Capers will truly be missed."

Born in Kentucky in 1913, Capers graduated from Cleveland Law School (now Cleveland-Marshall) in 1945. Four years later, she made history as Cleveland's first African-American woman to be elected to the City Council. She spent much of her tenure fighting racial discrimination in the area.

After a stint in the Ohio Attorney General's office, Capers became on of the original member's of the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services' Women's Advisory Council. In 1977, Gov. Jim Rhodes appointed her to the Cleveland Municipal Court. She was later elected to a full six-year term, serving on the bench before retiring in 1986.

Judge Capers remained active in public affairs after her retirement and late in her life. She was considered a staunch advocate for the poor throughout her career.

In a statement on Capers' passing, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said he "will miss her dearly."

"Judge Capers gave her time and talent to mentoring future leaders and was a tenacious advocate and fighter for the City, the Central neighborhood and the people," Jackson said. "But, despite her accomplishments, she never forgot where she came from, and stayed in the Central neighborhood until just a few years ago."

Funeral arrangements for Judge Capers have not yet been announced.

