WKYC
Close

Cleveland: Kids in back seat of stolen vehicle found safe

Kids in backseat of stolen car found safe - Will Ujek

WKYC 6:44 AM. EDT March 28, 2017

CLEVELAND -- A car with two children sleeping in the back seat was stolen from a Cleveland gas station early Tuesday morning.

It happened when the mother stopped at a gas station on 93rd and Kinsman and left the children -- ages 5 and 6 -- inside the vehicle.

That's when an unknown man jumped in the vehicle and drove away.

Officers later located the vehicle in the 12300 block of Oakfield Avenue, approximately 1.5 miles away from the gas station.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Anybody with information is asked to call authorities.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories