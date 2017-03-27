Cleveland: Kids in back seat of stolen vehicle found safe

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- A car with two children sleeping in the back seat was stolen from a Cleveland gas station early Tuesday morning.

It happened when the mother stopped at a gas station on 93rd and Kinsman and left the children -- ages 5 and 6 -- inside the vehicle.

That's when an unknown man jumped in the vehicle and drove away.

Officers later located the vehicle in the 12300 block of Oakfield Avenue, approximately 1.5 miles away from the gas station.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Anybody with information is asked to call authorities.

© 2017 WKYC-TV