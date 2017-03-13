Cleveland makes top five of best cities to find love

(Photo: The Great Love Debate)

Cleveland has been named fifth in a nationwide study seeking "America's Best City To Find Love" for 2017 by The Great Love Debate, a nationally-touring series on love and relationships.

The study uses a formula that considered the opinions and demographic data from over 52,000 singles who have attended the tour's shows over the last two years.

Charlotte edged out Chicago for the top spot on the list, with 2016 winner Minneapolis dropping to third. Washington DC, Cleveland, Nashville, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Kansas City, and Portland rounded out the top ten. On the opposite end of the dating spectrum, Philadelphia was named "America's Worst City to Find Love"- narrowly beating 2016 loser Santa Barbara, CA for that dubious distinction.

The Great Love Debate tour, which has made 243 stops in 79 different cities across the United States and Canada, pits an audience of 100 of each city's most eligible bachelors against 100 of its most dynamic single women; and features a rotating on-stage lineup of guest celebrities and the nation's top dating and relationship specialists to try to answer the question, "Why is Everyone Still Single?"

