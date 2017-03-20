Cleveland: Man dies after shot in head

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND -- A 35-year-old man is dead following an overnight shooting in the 12700 block of Harvard Avenue.

The victim, identified as Gregory Levenshown, was found face down on the dining room floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

Levenshown was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

Anybody with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 216-623-5464.

