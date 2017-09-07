Cleveland man killed by Taco Bell workers identified

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- The man killed during an attempted robbery at a Taco Bell in Cleveland has been identified as 24-year-old De’Carlo Jackson.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released his name early Thursday morning.

Jackson, of Cleveland, was shot by Taco Bell employees when authorities say he attempted to rob the restaurant at W. 117th and Franklin.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later died.

Police say a second robbery suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspects were masked and allegedly ordered the Taco Bell employees to the floor at gun point. Three of the six workers, including two 19-year-old men and a 23-year-old man, were armed and opened fire at the robbers.

Police had initially said they believed one of the suspects had accidentally shot the other.

