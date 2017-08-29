Cleveland man shot and killed on Cedar Avenue

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near E 28th St. and Cedar Ave. in Cleveland, according to police.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, apparently suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center around 5 p.m.

Authorities have not released any information on possible suspects at this time. Please stay with WKYC for any further updates.

