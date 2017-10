Cleveland police (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- A 30-year-old man is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police say shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Shale Avenue.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

He later died at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as James Wilson of Cleveland.

No arrests have yet been made.

