Cleveland March for Refugees, Immigrants planned for Friday

Tristan Houghton (2nd L) joins with other protesters as they stand together at the Miami International Airport. (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Several groups have announced plans for a March for Refugees and Immigrants in Cleveland Friday afternoon.

The march was originally planned for Monday afternoon, but was postponed due to the snow.

Protestors will meet at Market Square on W. 25th Street at 4 p.m. and will march to Cleveland City Hall and other locations.

Event organizers and sponsors include Cleveland Jobs with Justice, DreamActivist Ohio, Greater Cleveland Immigrant Support Network, Interreligious Task Force on Central America and Colombia, Lorain Ohio Immigrant Rights Association, Ohio's Voice and Refugee Services Collaborative.

The march is a result of President Trump's temporary travel ban from Muslim countries. The ban sparked protests across the country over the weekend.

For more information, click here.

(© 2017 WKYC)