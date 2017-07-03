Cleveland Margaritaville: ‘Soft opening' begins

(Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Slide into your favorite flip-flops, parrot heads!

It’s time to start wasting away again…

Cleveland’s new Margaritaville restaurant is open to the general public starting Monday for its “soft opening.”

A grand opening celebration will be held Tuesday, July 11 at 10 a.m.

Jimmy Buffett’s beach-themed eatery features 498 total seats -- 153 of which are outside. Guests will be greeted by a giant, glowing blender and experience a rooftop bar that offers a view of Lake Erie.

Margaritaville will also offer the only street-side outdoor bar in the Flats.

The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. - midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Margaritaville’s menu features foods like coconut shrimp, seafood macaroni and cheese, fish tacos, steak, grilled chicken and burgers. Yes, there’s even a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” complete with lettuce, tomato, Heinz 57 and French-fried potatoes -- just like Buffett’s song suggests.

You’ll find the restaurant at 1150 Front Avenue in the Flats across the street from Punch Bowl Social.

© 2017 WKYC-TV