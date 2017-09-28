Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announces changes to re-election campaign team

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announces Superior-Public Square RTA closure (Photo: Hilary Golston, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - With just over a month to go until the November 7 general election, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has made several changes to his campaign leadership team.

Jackson has named Michael Bowen as his campaign manager. Bowen is an attorney with the firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister. He has political experience working as Executive Assistant to the mayor of Lakewood and served as the field director for the renewal of Cuyahoga County's Arts and Culture Levy in 2015.

Bowen replaces Wayne Clarke, who will remain with the campaign team. Clarke is a political consultant from Washington D.C. “I want to thank Mr. Clarke for his efforts build this campaign and to help win the primary election,” Jackson said in a statement. “We ae expanding our campaign team to ensure that we have the energetic leadership to take the campaign to the next level. I believe that this team will take us to victory in November.”

Jackson has also brought in R Strategy Group to handle his campaign's strategy and communications. Jon Benedict, the firm's vice president, will serve as chief strategist.

“We are very excited to join this great team and help ensure Mayor Jackson’s re-election,” Bowen added in the statement. “Cleveland has momentum today, and that’s thanks in large part to Mayor Jackson’s leadership. There is so much at stake in this election, and we have to continue the progress achieved under Mayor Jackson. We are confident that Clevelanders believe, like Mayor Jackson does, that our city’s future is bright if we protect and build on the progress Cleveland has made.”

