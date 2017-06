(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND -- Mayor Frank Jackson will file petitions Wednesday in his campaign for a fourth term in office.

Supporters will join the mayor as he drops off the paperwork at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections at 11:30 a.m.

Mayor Jackson announced his re-election bid back in January.

If elected, he'd be the first Cleveland mayor to serve four terms.

