Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson says he opposes DACA repeal

Young immigrants and supporters walk holding signs during a rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Los Angeles, California on September 1, 2017. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

CLEVELAND - In the hours following the Trump administration's announcement to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson issued a statement, noting he opposes the move.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement Tuesday, stating that the U.S. would rescind the 2012 order that created DACA. Sessions called the protections provided by DACA an "unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch."

Jackson issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“I stand in opposition to rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program, recognizing that the City of Cleveland thrives on the diversity of its people. Nearly 800,000 young people - including many in the City of Cleveland - may be negatively impacted. I encourage Clevelanders who may fear the loss of citizenship to become familiar with their rights – such as knowing what to do if an immigration officer comes to your door, what to do in the event of a raid and knowing the rights of students in schools. America is a nation of immigrants and their descendants. To retroactively change its legal framework to keep new immigrants from enjoying the successes previous generations of immigrants and their descendants have enjoyed does not represent our values. All people are welcome here in the City of Cleveland.”

Trump issued a written statement, in which he insisted Congress be responsible for immigration policy.

"The legislative branch, not the executive branch, writes these laws," he said.

