Cleveland mayoral candidates file signatures to run

Cleveland City Hall (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Time is up for the men and women who want to be mayor of Cleveland.

Candidates had to collect 3,000 signatures and return them to the Board of Elections by June 29 in order to be included on the September 12 primary ballot, but received five extra days to collect signatures.

The top two vote recipients will make the November ballot.

Cleveland's mayoral race remains packed with nine verified candidates, including incumbent Frank Jackson, councilmen Jeff Johnson and Zack Reed and State Rep. Bill Patmon.

Local restaurant CEO Brandon Chrostowski and former economics student Dyrone Smith are also in.

Among those still waiting for final verification are Fresh Brewed Tees owner Tony Madalone, and former East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer.

