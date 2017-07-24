Cleveland mayoral candidates participate in forum

(Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland mayoral race remains crowded.

Monday night, seven of the candidates participated in the Cleveland Mayoral Candidates Forum.



It was the second forum held since the beginning of the campaign.

Jeff Johnson, Zach Reed, Bill Patmon, Eric Brewer, Brandon Chrostowski, Robert Kilo and Tony Madalone all showed up.

Mayor Frank Jackson was not there, but organizers apparently did reach out and invite him to participate.

The event was co-hosted by the Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition.

