WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Cleveland mayoral candidates participate in forum

7 of 9 Cleveland mayoral candidates participate in forum

WKYC 12:09 AM. EDT July 25, 2017

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland mayoral race remains crowded.

Monday night, seven of the candidates participated in the Cleveland Mayoral Candidates Forum.

It was the second forum held since the beginning of the campaign.

Jeff Johnson, Zach Reed, Bill Patmon, Eric Brewer, Brandon Chrostowski, Robert Kilo and Tony Madalone all showed up.

Mayor Frank Jackson was not there, but organizers apparently did reach out and invite him to participate.

The event was co-hosted by the Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

OPINION | Bullets, booze and even bras can't stop the yawns in Cleveland mayoral race

WKYC

9 Cleveland mayoral candidates fill signature quota to run: Here's who's in

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories